1.Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,720 0,630-0,730 0,615-0,710 0,620-0,715 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,720-0,725 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,735-0,736 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,760 0,765 1,185 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 582 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 604 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,340 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,640-2,645 2,640-2,645 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,200-27,300 27,400-27,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed