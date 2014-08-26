BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
1.Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,720 0,630-0,730 0,615-0,710 0,620-0,715 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,720-0,725 0,730-0,735 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,735-0,736 0,745-0,746 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,760 0,765 1,185 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 582 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 604 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,340 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,640-2,645 2,640-2,645 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,200-27,300 27,400-27,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M