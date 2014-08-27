* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,610-0,720 03,000 0,615-0,720 Gondal 05,500 623-0,840 06,500 625-0,810 Jasdan 0,200 600-0,790 0,300 605-0,768 Jamnagar 01,000 631-0,845 01,000 635-0,834 Junagadh 02,500 606-0,860 03,500 609-0,841 Keshod 01,500 600-0,817 02,000 600-0,815 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,720 0,620-0,720 0,610-0,715 0,615-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,061 2,100-2,330 2,105-2,350 Sesame (Black) 0,150 2,000-2,914 2,190-2,974 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,602 0,748-0,779 0,740-0,781 Rapeseeds 030 600-640 600-630 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,755 0,760 1,180 1,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 607 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,835 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil label tin 1,330-1,335 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,640-2,645 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed