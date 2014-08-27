1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,720 0,620-0,720 0,610-0,715 0,615-0,710 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,760-0,765 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,775-0,776 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,755 0,760 1,180 1,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 592 585 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 614 607 1,015-1,020 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,835 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,330-1,335 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,340 1,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,640-2,645 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 27,200-27,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed