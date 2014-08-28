* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Coconut oil improved due to short supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,611-0,718 03,000 0,610-0,720
Gondal 07,000 637-0,841 05,500 623-0,840
Jasdan 0,200 603-0,772 0,200 600-0,790
Jamnagar 01,000 635-0,816 01,000 631-0,845
Junagadh 02,000 604-0,845 02,500 606-0,860
Keshod 01,000 602-0,826 01,500 600-0,817
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,626-0,718 0,620-0,720 0,611-0,712 0,610-0,715
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,232 2,070-2,300 2,100-2,330
Sesame (Black) 0,145 2,000-2,900 2,000-2,914
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,245 0,726-0,776 0,748-0,779
Rapeseeds 100 590-635 600-640
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,755 0,755 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,240
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 592 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 614 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil label tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,340
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,700-2,705
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed