* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,611-0,718 03,000 0,610-0,720 Gondal 07,000 637-0,841 05,500 623-0,840 Jasdan 0,200 603-0,772 0,200 600-0,790 Jamnagar 01,000 635-0,816 01,000 631-0,845 Junagadh 02,000 604-0,845 02,500 606-0,860 Keshod 01,000 602-0,826 01,500 600-0,817 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,626-0,718 0,620-0,720 0,611-0,712 0,610-0,715 (auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,232 2,070-2,300 2,100-2,330 Sesame (Black) 0,145 2,000-2,900 2,000-2,914 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,245 0,726-0,776 0,748-0,779 Rapeseeds 100 590-635 600-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,755 0,755 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 592 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 614 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil label tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed