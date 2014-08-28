1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 4. Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,626-0,718 0,620-0,720 0,611-0,712 0,610-0,715 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,790-0,795 0,700-0,705 0,730-0,735 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,805-0,806 0,715-0,716 0,745-0,746 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,750 0,755 1,175 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 592 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 614 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,340 1,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed