1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
2. Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
4. Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,626-0,718 0,620-0,720 0,611-0,712 0,610-0,715
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,790-0,795 0,700-0,705 0,730-0,735
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,805-0,806 0,715-0,716 0,745-0,746
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,750 0,755 1,175 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,240
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 595 592 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 617 614 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,340 1,340
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,700-2,705
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed