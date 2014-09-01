* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,610-0,705 02,500 0,610-0,705 Gondal 05,500 605-0,810 07,000 637-0,841 Jasdan 0,300 606-0,780 0,200 603-0,772 Jamnagar 01,000 611-0,800 01,000 635-0,816 Junagadh 02,500 600-0,822 02,000 604-0,845 Keshod 01,000 608-0,805 01,000 602-0,826 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,615-0,705 0,615-0,705 0,610-0,700 0,610-0,705 (auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,055 2,066-2,300 2,070-2,300 Sesame (Black) 0,200 1,925-2,732 2,000-2,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,730-0,775 0,726-0,776 Rapeseeds 010 615-625 590-635 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,735 0,740 1,160 1,165 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 601 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 623 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,835 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,305-1,310 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil label tin 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,750-2,755 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed