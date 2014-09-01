1.Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. 4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,615-0,705 0,615-0,705 0,610-0,700 0,610-0,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,780-0,785 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,795-0,796 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,735 0,740 1,155 1,165 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,220 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 593 601 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 615 623 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,835 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,845 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,320 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,750-2,755 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed