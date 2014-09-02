1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,720 0,615-0,705 0,615-0,710 0,610-0,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,780-0,785 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,795-0,796 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,735 1,145 1,155 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,210 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 593 593 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 615 615 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,830 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,320 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,750-2,755 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,400-26,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed