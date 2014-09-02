1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
2. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,620-0,720 0,615-0,705 0,615-0,710 0,610-0,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,780-0,785 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,795-0,796 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,730 0,735 1,145 1,155
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,210 1,220
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 593 593 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 615 615 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,830 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,320
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,750-2,755
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,400-26,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed