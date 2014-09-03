* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to supply ppressure.
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,610-0,710 02,000 0,615-0,720
Gondal 05,500 623-0,780 05,000 611-0,799
Jasdan 0,300 600-0,736 0,200 604-0,773
Jamnagar 01,000 619-0,775 01,000 600-0,800
Junagadh 02,500 631-0,790 02,000 623-0,814
Keshod 01,000 616-0,778 01,000 605-0,812
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,620-0,710 0,620-0,720 0,610-0,705 0,615-0,710
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,530 2,042-2,334 2,062-2,328
Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,000-2,835 1,900-2,761
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,265 0,711-0,756 0,721-0,751
Rapeseeds 175 600-635 595-640
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,725 0,730 1,140 1,145
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,210
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 593 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 615 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,290-1,295
Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,750-2,755
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed