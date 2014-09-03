* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply ppressure. --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,610-0,710 02,000 0,615-0,720 Gondal 05,500 623-0,780 05,000 611-0,799 Jasdan 0,300 600-0,736 0,200 604-0,773 Jamnagar 01,000 619-0,775 01,000 600-0,800 Junagadh 02,500 631-0,790 02,000 623-0,814 Keshod 01,000 616-0,778 01,000 605-0,812 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,710 0,620-0,720 0,610-0,705 0,615-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,530 2,042-2,334 2,062-2,328 Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,000-2,835 1,900-2,761 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,265 0,711-0,756 0,721-0,751 Rapeseeds 175 600-635 595-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,725 0,730 1,140 1,145 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 615 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,750-2,755 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed