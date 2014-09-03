1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,620-0,710 0,620-0,720 0,610-0,705 0,615-0,710
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,820-0,825 0,800-0,805 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,835-0,836 0,815-0,816 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,725 0,730 1,140 1,145
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,210 1,210
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 591 593 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 613 615 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,290-1,295
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,295-1,300 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,310
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,750-2,755
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 26,400-26,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed