* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,05,000-0,06,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of
the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,610-0,710 03,000 0,610-0,710
Gondal 06,000 625-0,781 05,500 623-0,780
Jasdan 0,200 611-0,725 0,300 600-0,736
Jamnagar 01,000 633-0,767 01,000 619-0,775
Junagadh 01,000 645-0,779 02,500 631-0,790
Keshod 00,500 615-0,770 01,000 616-0,778
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,615-0,710 0,620-0,710 0,610-0,700 0,610-0,705
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on
100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,850 2,050-2,332 2,042-2,334
Sesame (Black) 0,360 2,150-2,880 2,000-2,835
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,480 0,725-0,759 0,711-0,756
Rapeseeds 040 590-660 600-635
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,725 1,135 1,140
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,210
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 591 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 613 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,280-1,285 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil label tin 1,290-1,295 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,310-1,315 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,750-2,755
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed