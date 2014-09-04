1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
Sentiment remained weak on hopes for good groundnut crop as all districts of
Saurashtra received widespread raindall.
2. Palm olien eased due to weak advices from global markets.
3. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,615-0,710 0,620-0,710 0,610-0,700 0,610-0,705
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,710 0,725 1,120 1,140
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,200 1,210
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 600 591 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 622 613 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,275-1,280 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,285-1,290 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,305-1,310 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,310
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,750-2,755
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,900-26,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed