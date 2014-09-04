1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. Sentiment remained weak on hopes for good groundnut crop as all districts of Saurashtra received widespread raindall. 2. Palm olien eased due to weak advices from global markets. 3. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,615-0,710 0,620-0,710 0,610-0,700 0,610-0,705 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,710 0,725 1,120 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,200 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 591 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 613 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,275-1,280 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,285-1,290 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,305-1,310 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,750-2,755 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed