* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to supply pressure. * Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to low retail demand. --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,600-0,690 02,500 0,610-0,710 Gondal 08,500 611-0,775 06,000 625-0,781 Jasdan 0,200 605-0,712 0,200 611-0,725 Jamnagar 01,500 624-0,780 01,000 633-0,767 Junagadh 02,000 600-0,765 01,000 645-0,779 Keshod 01,000 605-0,750 00,500 615-0,770 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,605-0,690 0,615-0,710 0,600-0,688 0,610-0,705 (auction price) Market delivery 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,802 2,048-2,325 2,050-2,332 Sesame (Black) 0,175 2,100-2,881 2,150-2,880 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,175 0,723-0,749 0,725-0,759 Rapeseeds 050 590-621 590-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,705 0,710 1,110 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 622 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil label tin 1,280-1,285 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,750-2,755 Vanaspati ghee 0,995-1,000 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed