1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand. 2. Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,605-0,690 0,615-0,710 0,600-0,688 0,610-0,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,820-0,825 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,835-0,836 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,705 0,710 1,110 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 622 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,818 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,828 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,280-1,285 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,750-2,755 2,750-2,755 Vanaspati Ghee 0,975-0,980 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed