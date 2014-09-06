* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Vanaspati Ghee dropped further due to price fall in imported edible oils. * Coconut oil moved down due to weak advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,600-0,705 02,000 0,600-0,690 Gondal 09,000 615-0,767 08,500 611-0,775 Jasdan 0,300 623-0,705 0,200 605-0,712 Jamnagar 01,000 611-0,785 01,500 624-0,780 Junagadh 03,000 603-0,778 02,000 600-0,765 Keshod 01,000 600-0,747 01,000 605-0,750 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,705 0,605-0,690 0,600-0,700 0,600-0,688 (auction price) Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,241 2,050-2,298 2,048-2,325 Sesame (Black) 0,180 2,275-2,884 2,100-2,881 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,725-0,751 0,723-0,749 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 590-621 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,710 0,705 1,115 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 622 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,818 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,828 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,275-1,280 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil label tin 1,285-1,290 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,305-1,310 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,650-2,655 2,750-2,755 Vanaspati ghee 0,950-0,955 0,975-0,980 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed