* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,610-0,720 03,000 0,600-0,705 Gondal 08,000 611-0,750 09,000 615-0,767 Jasdan 0,200 605-0,714 0,300 623-0,705 Jamnagar 01,000 625-0,780 01,000 611-0,785 Junagadh 02,500 602-0,794 03,000 603-0,778 Keshod 01,000 600-0,750 01,000 600-0,747 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,720 0,610-0,705 0,610-0,710 0,600-0,700 (auction price) Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,440 2,070-2,365 2,050-2,298 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,170-2,700 2,275-2,884 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,165 0,721-0,755 0,725-0,751 Rapeseeds 150 585-625 590-621 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,710 1,125 1,115 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 622 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655 Vanaspati ghee 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed