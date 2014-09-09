Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,03,000-0,04,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,615-0,714 03,000 0,610-0,720 Gondal 06,500 619-0,766 08,000 611-0,750 Jasdan 0,200 602-0,721 0,200 605-0,714 Jamnagar 01,000 640-0,800 01,000 625-0,780 Junagadh 01,500 626-0,781 02,500 602-0,794 Keshod 01,000 612-0,753 01,000 600-0,750 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,622-0,714 0,620-0,720 0,615-0,705 0,610-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,725 2,075-2,235 2,070-2,365 Sesame (Black) 0,176 2,040-2,744 2,170-2,700 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,400 0,705-0,760 0,721-0,755 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 585-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,725 1,155 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,220 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 605 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 627 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil label tin 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,320 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M