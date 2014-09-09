1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,622-0,714 0,620-0,720 0,615-0,705 0,610-0,710 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,860-0,865 0,840-0,845 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,875-0,876 0,855-0,856 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,745 0,725 1,165 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,220 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 605 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 627 627 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,320 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,700-25,800 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed