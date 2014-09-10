1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. 4. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,610-0,715 0,622-0,714 0,605-0,710 0,615-0,705 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,810-0,815 0,860-0,865 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,825-0,826 0,875-0,876 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,745 1,155 1,165 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,210 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 627 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,817 0,820 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,827 0,830 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,295-1,300 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,320 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,815-0,830 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,700-25,800 25,700-25,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed