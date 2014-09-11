* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to low retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,06,000-0,07,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,605-0,705 02,500 0,605-0,715 Gondal 06,000 608-0,742 08,000 622-0,785 Jasdan 0,200 607-0,688 0,300 600-0,702 Jamnagar 01,500 610-0,775 01,000 633-0,812 Junagadh 01,500 600-0,733 02,500 610-0,765 Keshod 01,000 600-0,720 01,000 600-0,756 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,705 0,610-0,715 0,605-0,695 0,605-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,261 1,975-2,224 2,061-2,220 Sesame (Black) 0,176 2,144-2,640 2,050-2,727 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,380 0,718-0,757 0,711-0,752 Rapeseeds 030 595-624 575-627 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,740 1,155 1,155 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 622 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,817 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,827 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,595-2,600 2,650-2,655 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed