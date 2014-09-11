1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,610-0,705 0,610-0,715 0,605-0,695 0,605-0,710 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,870-0,875 0,810-0,815 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,885-0,886 0,825-0,826 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,740 1,165 1,165 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,220 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 597 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 619 622 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,827 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,815-0,830 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,595-2,600 2,650-2,655 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,700-25,800 25,700-25,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed