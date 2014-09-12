* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Coconut oil moved down further due to weak advices from producing centers. * Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,07,000-0,08,000 versus 0,06,000-0,07,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,610-0,720 02,500 0,605-0,705 Gondal 06,500 611-0,760 06,000 608-0,742 Jasdan 0,200 602-0,690 0,200 607-0,688 Jamnagar 02,000 605-0,762 01,500 610-0,775 Junagadh 02,500 628-0,724 01,500 600-0,733 Keshod 01,000 607-0,702 01,000 600-0,720 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,615-0,720 0,610-0,705 0,610-0,705 0,605-0,695 (auction price) Market delivery 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,580 1,985-2,220 1,975-2,224 Sesame (Black) 0,232 2,155-2,676 2,144-2,640 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,125 0,711-0,752 0,718-0,757 Rapeseeds 050 605-630 595-624 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,740 1,155 1,155 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 619 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,812 0,815 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,822 0,825 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,595-2,600 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed