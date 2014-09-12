* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Coconut oil moved down further due to weak advices from producing centers.
* Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,07,000-0,08,000 versus 0,06,000-0,07,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,610-0,720 02,500 0,605-0,705
Gondal 06,500 611-0,760 06,000 608-0,742
Jasdan 0,200 602-0,690 0,200 607-0,688
Jamnagar 02,000 605-0,762 01,500 610-0,775
Junagadh 02,500 628-0,724 01,500 600-0,733
Keshod 01,000 607-0,702 01,000 600-0,720
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,615-0,720 0,610-0,705 0,610-0,705 0,605-0,695
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,580 1,985-2,220 1,975-2,224
Sesame (Black) 0,232 2,155-2,676 2,144-2,640
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,125 0,711-0,752 0,718-0,757
Rapeseeds 050 605-630 595-624
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,740 0,740 1,155 1,155
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,210 1,210
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 597 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 619 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,812 0,815 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 0,822 0,825 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,595-2,600
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed