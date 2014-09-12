1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to thin supply.
3. Palm olien gained due to retail demand.
4. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,615-0,720 0,610-0,705 0,610-0,705 0,605-0,695
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,870-0,875 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,885-0,886 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,745 0,740 1,170 1,165
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,220 1,220
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 605 597 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 627 619 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,815 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,825 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,310
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,820-0,835 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,595-2,600
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,700-25,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed