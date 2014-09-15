* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to thin supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,06,000-0,07,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,613-0,721 02,000 0,616-0,725 Gondal 07,500 633-0,748 07,000 625-0,765 Jasdan 0,200 600-0,685 0,200 595-0,697 Jamnagar 01,000 625-0,775 01,000 618-0,756 Junagadh 02,500 600-0,723 03,000 613-0,730 Keshod 01,000 600-0,704 01,000 615-0,700 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,624-0,721 0,621-0,725 0,613-0,711 0,616-0,707 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,415 1,987-2,305 1,990-2,238 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,000-2,750 2,200-2,904 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,335 0,705-0,749 0,701-0,749 Rapeseeds 070 603-622 595-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,760 0,755 1,185 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 632 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,810 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,820 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil label tin 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,320 1,320 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed