* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,615-0,730 02,000 0,613-0,721 Gondal 08,000 635-0,754 07,500 633-0,748 Jasdan 0,200 611-0,680 0,200 600-0,685 Jamnagar 01,500 640-0,796 01,000 625-0,775 Junagadh 03,000 606-0,739 02,500 600-0,723 Keshod 01,000 605-0,718 01,000 600-0,704 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,730 0,624-0,721 0,615-0,710 0,613-0,711 (auction price) Market delivery 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,140 1,990-2,290 1,987-2,205 Sesame (Black) 0,070 2,050-2,731 2,000-2,750 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,650 0,712-0,756 0,705-0,749 Rapeseeds 150 605-627 603-622 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,760 0,760 1,185 1,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 637 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil label tin 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed