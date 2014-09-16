* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,615-0,730 02,000 0,613-0,721
Gondal 08,000 635-0,754 07,500 633-0,748
Jasdan 0,200 611-0,680 0,200 600-0,685
Jamnagar 01,500 640-0,796 01,000 625-0,775
Junagadh 03,000 606-0,739 02,500 600-0,723
Keshod 01,000 605-0,718 01,000 600-0,704
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,620-0,730 0,624-0,721 0,615-0,710 0,613-0,711
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 02,140 1,990-2,290 1,987-2,205
Sesame (Black) 0,070 2,050-2,731 2,000-2,750
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,650 0,712-0,756 0,705-0,749
Rapeseeds 150 605-627 603-622
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,760 0,760 1,185 1,185
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,240
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 615 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 637 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil label tin 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed