1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,620-0,730 0,624-0,721 0,615-0,710 0,613-0,711
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,850-0,855 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,865-0,866 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,760 0,760 1,185 1,185
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,240
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 615 615 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 637 637 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,320 1,320
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,500-25,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed