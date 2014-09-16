1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Castor oil moved up due to export demand. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,730 0,624-0,721 0,615-0,710 0,613-0,711 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,850-0,855 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,865-0,866 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,760 0,760 1,185 1,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 615 615 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 637 637 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,320 1,320 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,500-25,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed