* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,621-0,715 02,500 0,615-0,730
Gondal 07,000 632-0,760 08,000 635-0,754
Jasdan 0,300 615-0,688 0,200 611-0,680
Jamnagar 02,000 650-0,774 01,500 640-0,796
Junagadh 02,500 604-0,722 03,000 606-0,739
Keshod 01,000 594-0,715 01,000 605-0,718
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,627-0,715 0,620-0,730 0,621-0,706 0,615-0,710
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 02,120 1,981-2,280 1,990-2,290
Sesame (Black) 0,120 2,000-2,800 2,050-2,731
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,320 0,711-0,765 0,712-0,756
Rapeseeds 150 585-621 605-627
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,750 0,760 1,175 1,185
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,240
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 615 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 637 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,825 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,835 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,300-1,305 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil label tin 1,310-1,315 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,330-1,335 1,335-1,340
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed