* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,621-0,715 02,500 0,615-0,730 Gondal 07,000 632-0,760 08,000 635-0,754 Jasdan 0,300 615-0,688 0,200 611-0,680 Jamnagar 02,000 650-0,774 01,500 640-0,796 Junagadh 02,500 604-0,722 03,000 606-0,739 Keshod 01,000 594-0,715 01,000 605-0,718 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,627-0,715 0,620-0,730 0,621-0,706 0,615-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,120 1,981-2,280 1,990-2,290 Sesame (Black) 0,120 2,000-2,800 2,050-2,731 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,320 0,711-0,765 0,712-0,756 Rapeseeds 150 585-621 605-627 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,750 0,760 1,175 1,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 637 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,825 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,835 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,300-1,305 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil label tin 1,310-1,315 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,330-1,335 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,330 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed