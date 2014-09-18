1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,631-0,718 0,627-0,715 0,623-0,708 0,621-0,706 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,755 0,755 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 613 613 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 635 635 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,825 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,835 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,320 1,320 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed