* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Castor oil firmed up due to export demand.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,610-0,715 02,500 0,623-0,718
Gondal 08,500 621-0,740 07,500 640-0,743
Jasdan 0,300 588-0,676 0,200 610-0,670
Jamnagar 02,500 637-0,770 02,000 621-0,780
Junagadh 03,000 580-0,723 02,000 605-0,700
Keshod 01,000 565-0,704 01,000 580-0,709
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,620-0,715 0,631-0,718 0,610-0,705 0,623-0,708
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,410 1,990-2,311 1,986-2,291
Sesame (Black) 0,087 1,910-2,800 2,084-2,794
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,311 0,705-0,767 0,704-0,752
Rapeseeds 070 610-630 601-625
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,750 0,755 1,175 1,180
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,240
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 613 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 635 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,825 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil label tin 1,305-1,310 1,310-1,315
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,320 1,330
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed