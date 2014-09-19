* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,610-0,715 02,500 0,623-0,718 Gondal 08,500 621-0,740 07,500 640-0,743 Jasdan 0,300 588-0,676 0,200 610-0,670 Jamnagar 02,500 637-0,770 02,000 621-0,780 Junagadh 03,000 580-0,723 02,000 605-0,700 Keshod 01,000 565-0,704 01,000 580-0,709 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,715 0,631-0,718 0,610-0,705 0,623-0,708 (auction price) Market delivery 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,410 1,990-2,311 1,986-2,291 Sesame (Black) 0,087 1,910-2,800 2,084-2,794 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,311 0,705-0,767 0,704-0,752 Rapeseeds 070 610-630 601-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,750 0,755 1,175 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 635 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,825 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil label tin 1,305-1,310 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,320 1,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed