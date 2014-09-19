1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted selling from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,620-0,715 0,631-0,718 0,610-0,705 0,623-0,708
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,750 0,755 1,175 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,230 1,240
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 608 613 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 630 635 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,825 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,305-1,310 1,310-1,315
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,320
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,500-26,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed