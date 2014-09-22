Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,610-0,715 02,500 0,615-0,720 Gondal 07,000 625-0,763 08,500 621-0,740 Jasdan 0,200 585-0,695 0,300 588-0,676 Jamnagar 02,000 660-0,791 02,500 637-0,770 Junagadh 03,500 575-0,750 03,000 580-0,723 Keshod 01,000 568-0,723 01,000 565-0,704 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,715 0,615-0,720 0,610-0,705 0,605-0,705 (auction price) Market delivery 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,840 1,995-2,249 1,992-2,290 Sesame (Black) 0,075 2,200-2,650 1,750-2,699 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,495 0,722-0,766 0,730-0,767 Rapeseeds 100 585-625 600-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,750 1,165 1,175 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,220 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 605 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 627 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,320 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
