1.Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2.Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3.Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. 4.Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,715 0,615-0,720 0,610-0,705 0,605-0,705 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,830-0,835 0,820-0,825 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,845-0,846 0,835-0,836 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,750 1,160 1,175 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,220 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 593 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 615 627 1,010-1,015 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,830 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,280-1,285 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,290-1,295 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,310-1,315 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 26,000-26,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed