* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,605-0,710 02,500 0,610-0,715 Gondal 08,500 631-0,790 07,000 625-0,763 Jasdan 0,300 611-0,684 0,200 585-0,695 Jamnagar 02,000 640-0,800 02,000 660-0,791 Junagadh 04,000 580-0,765 03,500 575-0,750 Keshod 01,500 575-0,710 01,000 568-0,723 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,710 0,620-0,715 0,605-0,700 0,610-0,705 (auction price) Market delivery 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,190 1,989-2,241 1,995-2,249 Sesame (Black) 0,145 1,700-2,450 2,200-2,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,415 0,703-0,782 0,722-0,766 Rapeseeds 060 605-630 585-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,745 0,740 1,165 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,220 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 615 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed