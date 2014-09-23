* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,605-0,710 02,500 0,610-0,715
Gondal 08,500 631-0,790 07,000 625-0,763
Jasdan 0,300 611-0,684 0,200 585-0,695
Jamnagar 02,000 640-0,800 02,000 660-0,791
Junagadh 04,000 580-0,765 03,500 575-0,750
Keshod 01,500 575-0,710 01,000 568-0,723
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,610-0,710 0,620-0,715 0,605-0,700 0,610-0,705
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,190 1,989-2,241 1,995-2,249
Sesame (Black) 0,145 1,700-2,450 2,200-2,650
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,415 0,703-0,782 0,722-0,766
Rapeseeds 060 605-630 585-625
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,745 0,740 1,165 1,160
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,220 1,220
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 593 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 615 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,280-1,285
Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,290-1,295
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,310-1,315
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed