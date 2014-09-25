* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien prices firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,605-0,711 02,500 0,605-0,710 Gondal 09,000 609-0,765 07,000 615-0,754 Jasdan 0,500 596-0,712 0,300 600-0,695 Jamnagar 01,500 640-0,800 01,500 633-0,815 Junagadh 04,000 590-0,756 03,000 585-0,781 Keshod 01,500 580-0,725 01,500 570-0,700 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,611-0,711 0,610-0,710 0,605-0,701 0,605-0,700 (auction price) Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,605 1,975-2,230 1,980-2,235 Sesame (Black) 0,134 1,780-2,370 1,750-2,360 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,335 0,725-0,785 0,753-0,793 Rapeseeds 070 590-634 575-628 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,740 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,220 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 596 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 618 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil label tin 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed