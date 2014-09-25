1.Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2.Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. 3.Palm olien prices improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,611-0,711 0,610-0,710 0,605-0,701 0,605-0,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,810-0,815 0,840-0,845 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,825-0,826 0,855-0,856 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,745 0,740 1,165 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,220 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 604 596 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 626 618 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed