1.Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2.Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
3.Palm olien prices improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,611-0,711 0,610-0,710 0,605-0,701 0,605-0,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,810-0,815 0,840-0,845 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,825-0,826 0,855-0,856 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,745 0,740 1,165 1,160
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,220 1,220
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 604 596 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 626 618 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed