* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Castor oil firmed up due to export demand.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,600-0,715 02,500 0,605-0,711
Gondal 08,000 611-0,750 09,000 609-0,765
Jasdan 0,300 585-0,704 0,500 596-0,712
Jamnagar 02,500 650-0,798 01,500 640-0,800
Junagadh 03,500 605-0,733 04,000 590-0,756
Keshod 01,500 590-0,702 01,500 580-0,725
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,610-0,715 0,611-0,711 0,600-0,705 0,605-0,701
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,200 2,000-2,201 1,975-2,230
Sesame (Black) 0,080 1,900-2,450 1,780-2,370
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,725-0,785
Rapeseeds 100 605-630 590-634
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,745 0,745 1,165 1,165
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,220 1,220
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 604 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 626 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed