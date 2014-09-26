* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,600-0,715 02,500 0,605-0,711 Gondal 08,000 611-0,750 09,000 609-0,765 Jasdan 0,300 585-0,704 0,500 596-0,712 Jamnagar 02,500 650-0,798 01,500 640-0,800 Junagadh 03,500 605-0,733 04,000 590-0,756 Keshod 01,500 590-0,702 01,500 580-0,725 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,715 0,611-0,711 0,600-0,705 0,605-0,701 (auction price) Market delivery 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,200 2,000-2,201 1,975-2,230 Sesame (Black) 0,080 1,900-2,450 1,780-2,370 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,725-0,785 Rapeseeds 100 605-630 590-634 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,745 0,745 1,165 1,165 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,220 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 604 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 626 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed