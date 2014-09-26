1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien prices firmed up due to thin supply. 4. Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,610-0,715 0,611-0,711 0,600-0,705 0,605-0,701 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,810-0,815 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,825-0,826 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,745 0,745 1,165 1,165 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,220 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 604 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 626 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,410-1,415 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,600-0,715 02,500 0,605-0,711 Gondal 08,000 611-0,750 09,000 609-0,765 Jasdan 0,300 585-0,704 0,500 596-0,712 Jamnagar 02,500 650-0,798 01,500 640-0,800 Junagadh 03,500 605-0,733 04,000 590-0,756 Keshod 01,500 590-0,702 01,500 580-0,725 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,200 2,000-2,201 1,975-2,230 Sesame (Black) 0,080 1,900-2,450 1,780-2,370 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,725-0,785 Rapeseeds 100 605-630 590-634 Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed