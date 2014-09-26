1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien prices firmed up due to thin supply.
4. Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,610-0,715 0,611-0,711 0,600-0,705 0,605-0,701
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,810-0,815 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,825-0,826 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,745 0,745 1,165 1,165
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,220 1,220
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 602 604 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 624 626 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,410-1,415
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Castor oil firmed up due to export demand.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,600-0,715 02,500 0,605-0,711
Gondal 08,000 611-0,750 09,000 609-0,765
Jasdan 0,300 585-0,704 0,500 596-0,712
Jamnagar 02,500 650-0,798 01,500 640-0,800
Junagadh 03,500 605-0,733 04,000 590-0,756
Keshod 01,500 590-0,702 01,500 580-0,725
