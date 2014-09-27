Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down on selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,610-0,720 03,000 0,600-0,715 Gondal 09,000 623-0,745 08,000 611-0,750 Jasdan 0,200 570-0,706 0,300 585-0,704 Jamnagar 02,000 620-0,800 02,500 650-0,798 Junagadh 04,000 613-0,719 03,500 605-0,733 Keshod 01,500 573-0,700 01,500 590-0,702 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,615-0,720 0,610-0,715 0,610-0,703 0,600-0,705 (auction price) Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,280 1,982-2,215 2,000-2,201 Sesame (Black) 0,075 1,950-2,380 1,900-2,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,650 0,709-0,801 0,725-0,785 Rapeseeds 030 610-624 605-630 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,745 1,160 1,165 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,220 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 624 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,855 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,865 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,285-1,290 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil label tin 1,295-1,300 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
