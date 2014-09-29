* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. * Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,600-0,715 03,500 0,610-0,720 Gondal 09,500 617-0,769 09,000 623-0,745 Jasdan 0,300 550-0,705 0,200 570-0,706 Jamnagar 02,000 611-0,772 02,000 620-0,800 Junagadh 05,000 590-0,705 04,000 613-0,719 Keshod 01,500 570-0,680 01,500 573-0,700 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,715 0,615-0,720 0,600-0,710 0,610-0,703 (auction price) Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,610 1,970-2,224 1,982-2,215 Sesame (Black) 0,160 2,094-2,701 1,950-2,380 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,950 0,711-0,795 0,709-0,801 Rapeseeds 042 600-625 610-624 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,745 0,740 1,165 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,220 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 622 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,855 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,865 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed