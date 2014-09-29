* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
* Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,600-0,715 03,500 0,610-0,720
Gondal 09,500 617-0,769 09,000 623-0,745
Jasdan 0,300 550-0,705 0,200 570-0,706
Jamnagar 02,000 611-0,772 02,000 620-0,800
Junagadh 05,000 590-0,705 04,000 613-0,719
Keshod 01,500 570-0,680 01,500 573-0,700
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,610-0,715 0,615-0,720 0,600-0,710 0,610-0,703
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,610 1,970-2,224 1,982-2,215
Sesame (Black) 0,160 2,094-2,701 1,950-2,380
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,950 0,711-0,795 0,709-0,801
Rapeseeds 042 600-625 610-624
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,745 0,740 1,165 1,160
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,220 1,220
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 622 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,855 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,865 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed