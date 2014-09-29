* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,610-0,715 0,615-0,720 0,600-0,710 0,610-0,703 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,830-0,835 0,800-0,805 0,710-0,715 0,700-0,705 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,845-0,846 0,815-0,816 0,725-0,726 0,715-0,716 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,750 0,740 1,170 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,230 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 603 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 625 622 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,855 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,865 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------