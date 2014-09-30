* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,600-0,710 03,000 0,600-0,715
Gondal 10,000 611-0,755 09,500 617-0,769
Jasdan 0,500 580-0,723 0,300 550-0,705
Jamnagar 02,000 615-0,790 02,000 611-0,772
Junagadh 04,500 580-0,704 05,000 590-0,705
Keshod 01,500 575-0,690 01,500 570-0,680
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,610-0,710 0,610-0,715 0,600-0,705 0,600-0,710
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,200 1,935-2,235 1,970-2,224
Sesame (Black) 0,110 2,125-2,750 2,094-2,701
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,480 0,707-0,811 0,711-0,795
Rapeseeds 025 590-615 600-625
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,750 0,750 1,170 1,170
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 603 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 625 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,860 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,870 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil label tin 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed