* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,600-0,710 03,000 0,600-0,715 Gondal 10,000 611-0,755 09,500 617-0,769 Jasdan 0,500 580-0,723 0,300 550-0,705 Jamnagar 02,000 615-0,790 02,000 611-0,772 Junagadh 04,500 580-0,704 05,000 590-0,705 Keshod 01,500 575-0,690 01,500 570-0,680 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,710 0,610-0,715 0,600-0,705 0,600-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,200 1,935-2,235 1,970-2,224 Sesame (Black) 0,110 2,125-2,750 2,094-2,701 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,707-0,811 0,711-0,795 Rapeseeds 025 590-615 600-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,750 0,750 1,170 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 625 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,860 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,870 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil label tin 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed