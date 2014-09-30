* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,610-0,710 0,610-0,715 0,600-0,705 0,600-0,710
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,830-0,835 0,720-0,725 0,710-0,715
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,845-0,846 0,735-0,736 0,725-0,726
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,750 0,750 1,170 1,170
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,230 1,230
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 603 603 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 625 625 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,860 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,870 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,310 1,310
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,400-24,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed