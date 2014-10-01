* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. * Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,74,000-0,75,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,605-0,712 02,500 0,600-0,710 Gondal 08,000 632-0,760 10,000 611-0,755 Jasdan 0,200 565-0,725 0,500 580-0,723 Jamnagar 01,500 640-0,785 02,000 615-0,790 Junagadh 02,500 603-0,715 04,500 580-0,704 Keshod 01,500 599-0,695 01,500 575-0,690 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,614-0,712 0,610-0,710 0,605-0,708 0,600-0,705 (auction price) Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,409 1,940-2,244 1,935-2,235 Sesame (Black) 0,185 2,160-2,800 2,125-2,750 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,800 0,730-0,810 0,707-0,811 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 590-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,750 0,750 1,170 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 625 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,862 0,860 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,872 0,870 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil label tin 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,310 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed