1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil eaed due to increased selling from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,611-0,718 0,614-0,712 0,607-0,712 0,605-0,708
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,760 0,750 1,185 1,170
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,230
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 597 600 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 619 622 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,850 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,860 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,315-1,320 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,335-1,340 1,325-1,330
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,320 1,310
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed