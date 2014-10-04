1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil eaed due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,611-0,718 0,614-0,712 0,607-0,712 0,605-0,708 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,760 0,750 1,185 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,240 1,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 597 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 619 622 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,850 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,860 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,315-1,320 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,335-1,340 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,320 1,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed