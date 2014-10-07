* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,600-0,720 05,000 0,607-0,718 Gondal 12,000 625-0,746 10,500 632-0,760 Jasdan 0,300 577-0,724 0,200 565-0,725 Jamnagar 02,500 650-0,809 01,500 640-0,785 Junagadh 05,000 600-0,732 02,500 603-0,715 Keshod 02,000 580-0,712 01,500 599-0,695 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,720 0,611-0,718 0,600-0,705 0,607-0,712 (auction price) Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,021 1,970-2,300 1,940-2,244 Sesame (Black) 0,160 2,210-2,700 2,160-2,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,370 0,745-0,789 0,730-0,810 Rapeseeds 050 610-626 590-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,760 1,205 1,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,260 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 604 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 626 619 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,845 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,855 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil label tin 1,335-1,340 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,320 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed