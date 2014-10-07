* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,000 0,600-0,720 05,000 0,607-0,718
Gondal 12,000 625-0,746 10,500 632-0,760
Jasdan 0,300 577-0,724 0,200 565-0,725
Jamnagar 02,500 650-0,809 01,500 640-0,785
Junagadh 05,000 600-0,732 02,500 603-0,715
Keshod 02,000 580-0,712 01,500 599-0,695
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,610-0,720 0,611-0,718 0,600-0,705 0,607-0,712
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,021 1,970-2,300 1,940-2,244
Sesame (Black) 0,160 2,210-2,700 2,160-2,800
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,370 0,745-0,789 0,730-0,810
Rapeseeds 050 610-626 590-615
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,775 0,760 1,205 1,185
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,260 1,240
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 604 597 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 626 619 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,845 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,855 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil label tin 1,335-1,340 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,335-1,340
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,320
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed