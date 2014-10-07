1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,610-0,720 0,611-0,718 0,600-0,705 0,607-0,712 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,870-0,875 0,840-0,845 0,730-0,735 0,710-0,715 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,885-0,886 0,855-0,856 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,790 0,760 1,230 1,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,280 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 597 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 619 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,845 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,855 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,345-1,350 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,355-1,360 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,375-1,380 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,360 1,320 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed