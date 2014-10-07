1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,610-0,720 0,611-0,718 0,600-0,705 0,607-0,712
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,870-0,875 0,840-0,845 0,730-0,735 0,710-0,715
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,885-0,886 0,855-0,856 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,790 0,760 1,230 1,185
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,280 1,240
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 602 597 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 624 619 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,845 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,855 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,345-1,350 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,355-1,360 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,375-1,380 1,335-1,340
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,360 1,320
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed