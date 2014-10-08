* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,500 0,611-0,710 06,000 0,600-0,720
Gondal 14,000 631-0,760 12,000 625-0,746
Jasdan 0,500 560-0,713 0,300 577-0,724
Jamnagar 02,500 617-0,795 02,500 650-0,809
Junagadh 06,000 606-0,760 05,000 600-0,732
Keshod 02,000 575-0,710 02,000 580-0,712
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,621-0,710 0,610-0,720 0,611-0,707 0,600-0,705
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,200 2,050-2,300 1,970-2,300
Sesame (Black) 0,109 1,800-2,782 2,210-2,700
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,412 0,745-0,785 0,745-0,789
Rapeseeds 033 590-624 610-626
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,800 0,790 1,245 1,230
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,290 1,280
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 624 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,355-1,360 1,345-1,350
Groundnut oil label tin 1,365-1,370 1,355-1,360
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,385-1,390 1,375-1,380
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,370 1,360
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed