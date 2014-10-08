1.Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,621-0,710 0,610-0,720 0,611-0,707 0,600-0,705 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,870-0,875 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,855-0,856 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,790 1,240 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,290 1,280 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 602 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 624 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,840 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,850 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,355-1,360 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,365-1,370 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,385-1,390 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,370 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed