1.Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,621-0,710 0,610-0,720 0,611-0,707 0,600-0,705
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,870-0,875 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,855-0,856 0,745-0,746 0,725-0,726
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,800 0,790 1,240 1,230
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,290 1,280
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 602 602 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 624 624 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,840 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,850 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,355-1,360 1,345-1,350
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,365-1,370 1,355-1,360
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,385-1,390 1,375-1,380
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,370 1,360
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed