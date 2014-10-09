* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,37,000-0,38,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,614-0,712 06,500 0,611-0,710 Gondal 14,500 635-0,777 14,000 631-0,760 Jasdan 0,600 550-0,700 0,500 560-0,713 Jamnagar 02,000 639-0,804 02,500 617-0,795 Junagadh 07,000 595-0,775 06,000 606-0,760 Keshod 02,500 590-0,723 02,000 575-0,710 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,619-0,712 0,621-0,710 0,614-0,709 0,611-0,707 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,981 1,980-2,330 2,050-2,300 Sesame (Black) 0,110 2,230-2,900 1,800-2,782 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,290 0,746-0,786 0,745-0,785 Rapeseeds 020 590-620 590-624 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,800 1,240 1,240 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,290 1,290 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 599 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 621 624 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,850 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,860 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil label tin 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,370 1,370 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed