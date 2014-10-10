* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,61,000-0,62,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,610-0,715 07,000 0,614-0,712 Gondal 14,000 623-0,790 14,500 635-0,777 Jasdan 0,400 560-0,711 0,500 550-0,700 Jamnagar 02,000 645-0,828 02,500 639-0,804 Junagadh 06,000 582-0,773 07,000 595-0,775 Keshod 02,500 570-0,725 02,500 590-0,723 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,715 0,619-0,712 0,610-0,710 0,614-0,709 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,730-0,735 0,730-0,735 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,745-0,746 0,745-0,746 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,039 1,990-2,335 1,980-2,330 Sesame (Black) 0,087 2,250-2,950 2,230-2,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,460 0,741-0,782 0,746-0,786 Rapeseeds 030 585-610 590-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,805 1,255 1,248 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 606 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 628 628 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,860 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,370-1,375 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil label tin 1,380-1,385 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,400-1,405 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,380 1,380 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed